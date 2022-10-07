Excalibur (EXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17,636.00

Excalibur (EXC) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Excalibur has traded down 80.1% against the US dollar. One Excalibur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Excalibur has a total market cap of $11,009.11 and $17,636.00 worth of Excalibur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.09 or 1.00004518 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00051179 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022022 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

About Excalibur

Excalibur (CRYPTO:EXC) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2022. Excalibur’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Excalibur is excalibur.exchange. The official message board for Excalibur is excaliburexchange.medium.com. Excalibur’s official Twitter account is @excaliburdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Excalibur

According to CryptoCompare, “Excalibur (EXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Excalibur has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Excalibur is 0.01123978 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://excalibur.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Excalibur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Excalibur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Excalibur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

