Excalibur Management Corp Sells 299 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

