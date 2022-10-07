Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXFY. Bank of America upgraded Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expensify from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $54,459,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,842,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $10,382,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 107.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 958,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 495,741 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Expensify has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.04.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

