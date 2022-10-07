Experty Wisdom Token (WIS) 1-Day Volume Hits $15,077.00

Experty Wisdom Token (WIS) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Experty Wisdom Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Experty Wisdom Token has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $15,077.00 worth of Experty Wisdom Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Experty Wisdom Token has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Experty Wisdom Token Profile

Experty Wisdom Token was first traded on November 6th, 2020. Experty Wisdom Token’s total supply is 79,404,563 tokens. Experty Wisdom Token’s official Twitter account is @experty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Experty Wisdom Token’s official website is experty.io/en.

Buying and Selling Experty Wisdom Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Experty Wisdom Token (WIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Experty Wisdom Token has a current supply of 79,404,563 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Experty Wisdom Token is 0.01830476 USD and is down -12.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $581.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://experty.io/en.”

