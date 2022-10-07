Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 149,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

