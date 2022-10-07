EYES Protocol Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. EYES Protocol has a market cap of $22.90 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EYES Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EYES Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EYES Protocol’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @eyes_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EYES Protocol is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_.

According to CryptoCompare, “EYES Protocol (EYES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. EYES Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EYES Protocol is 0.00564652 USD and is up 7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $486.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eyesprotocol.io/en.”

