Factom Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $112.00 (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. Factom has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Factom has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Factom alerts:

About Factom

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,443,003 coins. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Factom

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom (FCT) is a cryptocurrency . Factom has a current supply of 10,442,719.90820151. The last known price of Factom is 0.31256868 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $675.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.factomprotocol.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

