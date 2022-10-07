FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $418.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $418.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $419.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.97. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.