FairGame (FAIR) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One FairGame token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $1.07 million and $184,631.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FairGame Token Profile

FairGame’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 tokens. FairGame’s official website is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @fairgameonline and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FairGame Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FairGame (FAIR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FairGame has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 960,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of FairGame is 0.00100815 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $266,437.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fair.game/.”

