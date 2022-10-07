Falcon9 Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (FALCON9)

Falcon9 (FALCON9) traded down 36.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Falcon9 has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Falcon9 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon9 has a total market cap of $22,640.95 and approximately $16,431.00 worth of Falcon9 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Falcon9 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Falcon9 Token Profile

Falcon9 launched on April 14th, 2022. Falcon9’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Falcon9 is www.falcon9.online. Falcon9’s official Twitter account is @falcon9bsc?t=aenodbx2e_a9ev0c8cil3g&s=05.

Buying and Selling Falcon9

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon9 (FALCON9) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Falcon9 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon9 is 0 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.falcon9.online/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon9 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon9 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon9 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon9 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.