Falconswap (FSW) Tops One Day Volume of $15.00

Falconswap (FSW) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Falconswap token can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a total market cap of $362,047.07 and $15.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 tokens. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @falcon_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Falconswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Falconswap (FSW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Falconswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 37,429,793.91192 in circulation. The last known price of Falconswap is 0.00986059 USD and is down -9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,198.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://falconswap.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

