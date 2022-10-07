FamilyParty (FPC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

FamilyParty (FPC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, FamilyParty has traded down 64% against the US dollar. One FamilyParty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. FamilyParty has a total market capitalization of $3,172.72 and approximately $21,722.00 worth of FamilyParty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FamilyParty alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,984.01 or 0.99997160 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002502 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00051497 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00063250 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022064 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004939 BTC.

FamilyParty Profile

FPC is a token. It launched on November 9th, 2021. FamilyParty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FamilyParty is medium.com/@familypartygame. FamilyParty’s official website is www.familyparty.io. FamilyParty’s official Twitter account is @familypartygame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FamilyParty

According to CryptoCompare, “FamilyParty (FPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FamilyParty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FamilyParty is 0.00031728 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.familyparty.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FamilyParty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FamilyParty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FamilyParty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FamilyParty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FamilyParty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.