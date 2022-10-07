Fanadise (FAN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $139,400.00

Fanadise (FAN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Fanadise has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fanadise has a market capitalization of $139,400.00 and approximately $12,545.00 worth of Fanadise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fanadise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fanadise alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fanadise Token Profile

Fanadise’s genesis date was July 29th, 2021. Fanadise’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,541,379 tokens. Fanadise’s official message board is fanadise.medium.com. Fanadise’s official Twitter account is @fanadisenft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fanadise’s official website is fanadise.com.

Fanadise Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fanadise (FAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fanadise has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fanadise is 0.00014202 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,309.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fanadise.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanadise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanadise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fanadise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fanadise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fanadise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.