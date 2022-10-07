FaraLand Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (FARA)

FaraLand (FARA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One FaraLand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FaraLand has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. FaraLand has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $225,698.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FaraLand

FaraLand’s launch date was May 19th, 2021. FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,928,676 tokens. The official website for FaraLand is faraland.io. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. FaraLand’s official message board is faraland.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FaraLand

According to CryptoCompare, “FaraLand (FARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FaraLand has a current supply of 99,930,069 with 25,907,304.21346549 in circulation. The last known price of FaraLand is 0.04936686 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $255,952.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://faraland.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FaraLand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FaraLand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FaraLand using one of the exchanges listed above.

