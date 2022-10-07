Fashion Coin (FSHN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42,153.00

Fashion Coin (FSHN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Fashion Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Fashion Coin has a total market capitalization of $15,290.38 and $42,153.00 worth of Fashion Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fashion Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

About Fashion Coin

Fashion Coin (CRYPTO:FSHN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2019. Fashion Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,001 coins. The official website for Fashion Coin is coin.fashion. Fashion Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_fashion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fashion Coin (FSHN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Fashion Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fashion Coin is 0.00000001 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $99.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.fashion.”

