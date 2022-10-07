Feathercoin Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $29.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is www.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

