FEG Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $14.02 Million (FEG)

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One FEG Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FEG Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. FEG Token has a total market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $335,999.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FEG Token Profile

FEG Token launched on January 31st, 2021. FEG Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,577,624,286,996,110 tokens. The official website for FEG Token is fegtoken.com. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/fegtoken_official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @fegtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FEG Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FEG Token (FEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. FEG Token has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FEG Token is 0 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $132,814.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fegtoken.com.”

