FFW (FFWC) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare FFW to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FFW pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 26.90% N/A N/A FFW Competitors 19.27% 7.78% 0.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFW and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FFW and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million $5.72 million 9.30 FFW Competitors $796.16 million $221.06 million 12.95

FFW’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FFW and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW Competitors 209 1375 1172 49 2.38

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 23.09%. Given FFW’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FFW has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

FFW peers beat FFW on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

