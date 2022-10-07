Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.13% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCOM opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.