Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lifted by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.