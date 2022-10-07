FIFA Champs Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14,706.95 (CHAMPS)

FIFA Champs (CHAMPS) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. FIFA Champs has a market capitalization of $14,706.95 and approximately $14,543.00 worth of FIFA Champs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIFA Champs has traded 84% lower against the dollar. One FIFA Champs token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FIFA Champs

FIFA Champs’ genesis date was August 5th, 2022. FIFA Champs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. FIFA Champs’ official website is www.fifachamps.com. FIFA Champs’ official Twitter account is @fifachampsbsc.

Buying and Selling FIFA Champs

According to CryptoCompare, “FIFA Champs (CHAMPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FIFA Champs has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FIFA Champs is 0.00006023 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12,024.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fifachamps.com.”

