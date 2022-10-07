FIFA World Cup Fans One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,154.00 (FIFA)

FIFA World Cup Fans (FIFA) traded 68.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. FIFA World Cup Fans has a market cap of $9,950.07 and $16,154.00 worth of FIFA World Cup Fans was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIFA World Cup Fans token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FIFA World Cup Fans has traded 98.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FIFA World Cup Fans alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

FIFA World Cup Fans Profile

FIFA World Cup Fans’ genesis date was July 31st, 2022. FIFA World Cup Fans’ total supply is 888,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. FIFA World Cup Fans’ official Twitter account is @fifa22worldcup. FIFA World Cup Fans’ official website is www.fifaworldcup.pro. The Reddit community for FIFA World Cup Fans is https://reddit.com/r/fifa2022worldcup_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIFA World Cup Fans is medium.com/@fifa22worldcup.

Buying and Selling FIFA World Cup Fans

According to CryptoCompare, “FIFA World Cup Fans (FIFA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FIFA World Cup Fans has a current supply of 888,888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FIFA World Cup Fans is 0.00000012 USD and is down -16.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,995.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fifaworldcup.pro/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIFA World Cup Fans directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIFA World Cup Fans should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIFA World Cup Fans using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIFA World Cup Fans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIFA World Cup Fans and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.