Financial Analysis: Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) & First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -3.88% -3.75% First Quantum Minerals 17.07% 11.25% 5.22%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$2.96 million ($0.03) -45.00 First Quantum Minerals $7.21 billion 1.67 $832.00 million $1.96 8.87

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and First Quantum Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Quantum Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Western Copper and Gold. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Quantum Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Copper and Gold and First Quantum Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Quantum Minerals 1 7 8 0 2.44

Western Copper and Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus price target of $36.94, indicating a potential upside of 112.56%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Western Copper and Gold.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Western Copper and Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper and Gold

(Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia. It is exploring the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina, as well as the Haquira copper deposit in Peru. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.