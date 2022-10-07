FintruX Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $98.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $393,411.14 and approximately $98.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/fintrux. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is https://reddit.com/r/fintrux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network (FTX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FintruX Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of FintruX Network is 0.00424292 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $36.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fintrux.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.