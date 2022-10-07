FIO Protocol Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.63 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 816,562,983 coins and its circulating supply is 616,368,191 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinfio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialfio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FIO Protocol (FIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. FIO Protocol has a current supply of 816,380,464.4519777 with 616,151,363.7076011 in circulation. The last known price of FIO Protocol is 0.04391313 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,332,275.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fioprotocol.io/.”

