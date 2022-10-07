Firdaos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,407.00 (FDO)

Firdaos (FDO) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Firdaos has a market cap of $33,991.00 and approximately $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firdaos has traded 303.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Firdaos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003291 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009335 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Firdaos Profile

Firdaos’ launch date was December 21st, 2020. Firdaos’ total supply is 1,920,036 coins. Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Firdaos is firdaos.com.

Firdaos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Firdaos aims to disrupt the traditional real estate ecosystem through blockchain technology and DeFi, which allows converting real estate assets into flash liquidity pools crowdfunded by a decentralized community of cryptocurrency investors from around the world.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firdaos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firdaos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firdaos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

