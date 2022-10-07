First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Price Target Cut to $15.75 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

FRBA stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. First Bank has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Bank in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Bank in the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Bank by 46.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

