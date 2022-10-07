First Bank & Trust Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.9% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 45,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $425.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

