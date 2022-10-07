First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 191 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $175.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.14.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

