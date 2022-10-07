First Hawaiian Bank Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.91 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

