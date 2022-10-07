First Hawaiian Bank Has $991,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.79.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $280.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 126.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $308.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

