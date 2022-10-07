First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,590 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 93,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $110.60 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $151.85. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.62.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.