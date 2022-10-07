First Hawaiian Bank Purchases Shares of 23,403 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

