First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GAP were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $9.60 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

