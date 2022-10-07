First Hawaiian Bank Sells 268 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

