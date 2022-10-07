First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,546 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DHI opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

