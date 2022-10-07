First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has C$26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.82.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FQVLF stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

