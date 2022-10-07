FLOV MARKET Price Reaches $0.0000 (FLOVM)

FLOV MARKET (FLOVM) traded 64.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, FLOV MARKET has traded down 59.6% against the dollar. FLOV MARKET has a total market cap of $21,698.66 and approximately $17,986.00 worth of FLOV MARKET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLOV MARKET token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

FLOV MARKET Token Profile

FLOV MARKET’s genesis date was May 7th, 2022. FLOV MARKET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. FLOV MARKET’s official Twitter account is @flovmarket. FLOV MARKET’s official website is flovmarket.com.

Buying and Selling FLOV MARKET

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOV MARKET (FLOVM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FLOV MARKET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FLOV MARKET is 0.00002209 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flovmarket.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLOV MARKET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLOV MARKET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLOV MARKET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

