Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £144.60 ($174.72).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £104.80 ($126.63) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £100.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,065.82. The company has a market capitalization of £18.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 1 year high of £146.85 ($177.44).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.