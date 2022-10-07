Flux (FLX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $494,026.71

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Flux has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $494,026.71 and approximately $313,026.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux token can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00279052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00103229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00069149 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003809 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Flux Token Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 30th, 2021. Flux’s official Twitter account is @fluxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flux’s official website is www.fluxprotocol.org.

Flux Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flux (FLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Flux has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Flux is 0.03253354 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $243,146.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fluxprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

