Folder Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $97,123.34 (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Folder Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $97,123.34 and $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. The Reddit community for Folder Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/folderlabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Folder Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Folder Protocol has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Folder Protocol is 0.00893766 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $440.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.folderlabs.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

