FolgoryUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDF)

FolgoryUSD (USDF) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, FolgoryUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. FolgoryUSD has a market cap of $44.95 million and approximately $443,163.00 worth of FolgoryUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FolgoryUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

FolgoryUSD Profile

FolgoryUSD (CRYPTO:USDF) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. FolgoryUSD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 tokens. The official website for FolgoryUSD is folgory.com. FolgoryUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@folgory/folgory-exchange-and-merchant-tool-1a013043f56a. FolgoryUSD’s official Twitter account is @folgory1.

Buying and Selling FolgoryUSD

FolgoryUSD (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FolgoryUSD has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

