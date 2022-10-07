Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

F stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

