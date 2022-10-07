Formation Fi (FORM) Market Capitalization Achieves $288,806.68

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $288,806.68 and approximately $466,436.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 tokens. The official message board for Formation Fi is formation-fi.medium.com. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Formation Fi’s official website is formation.fi.

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Formation Fi (FORM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Formation Fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 79,753,014.899008 in circulation. The last known price of Formation Fi is 0.00329482 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $104,708.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://formation.fi/.”

