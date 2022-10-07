Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Chardan Capital cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
