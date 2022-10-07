Forte Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 30,205 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.