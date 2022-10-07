FortKnoxster (FKX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.17 Million

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster token can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $124,763.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

FortKnoxster Token Profile

FortKnoxster was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is https://reddit.com/r/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @fortknoxster and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “FortKnoxster (FKX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FortKnoxster has a current supply of 150,000,000. The last known price of FortKnoxster is 0.03361473 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $94,457.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fortknoxster.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars.

