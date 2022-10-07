Fortress Lending Price Hits $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (FTS)

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fortress Lending coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Fortress Lending has a market capitalization of $110,000.00 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fortress Lending

Fortress Lending launched on April 9th, 2021. Fortress Lending’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,204,651 coins. Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance. The official website for Fortress Lending is fortress.loans.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Decentralized Marketplace For Lenders And Borrowers With Borderless Stablecoins.”

