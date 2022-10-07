Fractal Price Hits $0.0206 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Fractal has a total market cap of $341,631.56 and approximately $65,973.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Fractal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal launched on September 30th, 2020. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 tokens. Fractal’s official website is protocol.fractal.id. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fractal is medium.com/frctls.

Buying and Selling Fractal

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal (FCL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fractal has a current supply of 465,000,000 with 16,595,270.91428571 in circulation. The last known price of Fractal is 0.02071357 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $110,939.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://protocol.fractal.id/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.