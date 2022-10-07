Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $419.25 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

