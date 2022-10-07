Frenchie Network Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Frenchie Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frenchie Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Frenchie Network has a total market capitalization of $91,623.81 and $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,599.26 or 0.99987564 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002551 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052906 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00063777 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Frenchie Network Profile

Frenchie Network (CRYPTO:FREN) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. The official message board for Frenchie Network is frenchietoken.medium.com. Frenchie Network’s official website is frenchie.tech. The Reddit community for Frenchie Network is https://reddit.com/r/frenchietoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @frenchietoken.

Frenchie Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frenchie Network (FREN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Frenchie Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Frenchie Network is 0.00000014 USD and is down -7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frenchie.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frenchie Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frenchie Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frenchie Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

